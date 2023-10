TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Sean is a weak system in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic basin, over 1,000 miles from the Lesser Antilles.

To the east of it is the latest tropical disturbance in the Cape Verde region with, for the time being, limited chances to develop into a tropical depression over the next several days.

No other points of concern are being tracked in the basin for the next few days.