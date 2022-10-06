Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/05/2022)

A broad wave of clouds and moisture, called "Invest 91L," is moving west along the northern coastline of South America, passing through the ABC Islands with heavy rain and higher risks for flooding. As the system maintains a westerly course through the next few days, the heavy rain and flooding threat will be carried into sections of central America, including Nicaragua and Honduras. Some modest development into a tropical depression or storm is possible over the next few days. High pressure around the Gulf region through early next week will prevent the disturbance from turning north and posing a threat to Gulf coast states.