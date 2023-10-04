Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/04/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Philippe's forecast track has prompted a tropical storm watch to be issued for Bermuda. While the storm is not anticipated to grow significantly stronger, it does have a decent chance to pass very close to the island later this week, on its way toward the Canadian Maritimes as a post-tropical cyclone over the weekend.

There are no disturbances present in the Gulf or Caribbean. However, we continue to monitor the trends of gathered moisture, mainly on the Pacific side of Central America. Early next week, a cold front that will cause cooler weather for the Florida/Georgia line area will slow down and go stationary over the southern Gulf. Some forecast trends indicate a disturbance forming on the western side of the stationary front, in the southwestern Gulf, using some of the available moisture to produce a wave of low pressure around the middle of next week. The combination of these features can cause a decent rainmaker for portions of the Gulf coast states, though precise expectations are far from being determined at this phase.