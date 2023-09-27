Watch Now
Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/27/2023)

Posted at 4:33 PM, Sep 27, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A system tracked for several days, now less than 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, remains somewhat disorganized Wednesday, but also retains a high chance to become a tropical depression in the next day or so. Upper-level winds surrounding the system are still considerably strong, delaying its development efforts. Nonetheless, as it moves to the west over the next few days, it will remain a decent distance from land and won't be an immediate threat to the Caribbean islands.

Moisture in the far southern Gulf is being spun up by a vigorous upper low and is not forecast to develop tropically through the weekend.

