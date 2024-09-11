Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Francine is moving inland in southern Louisiana, moving northeast to north over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Depression Seven is west of the Cape Verde Islands and is moving west in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

A few other disturbances are relatively weak as they traverse the waters northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Lastly, a future low-pressure system is shown in some forecast data to form this weekend along a stalled frontal zone east of Florida, which can meander before moving north toward the Carolinas early next week.

None of these areas have immediate or long-range impact indications for the Big Bend region.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.