Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Danielle continues its longevity over the northern North Atlantic waters as a Category 1 hurricane with peak wind speeds of 80 mph. Its forecast path does a loop around those colder waters and starts a transition to a track toward the British Isles early next week as a post-tropical storm system.

Hurricane Earl's center is about 450 miles south of Bermuda, heading north at 8 mph Wednesday evening. A turn to the north-northeast is projected, causing the core of Hurricane Earl to miss Bermuda, but coming close enough to the island to warrant a hurricane watch.

Two more disturbances in the eastern North Atlantic/Cape Verde region are forecast to gradually strengthen as they move west to west-northwest through early next week. They will stay distant from any land in the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico, but they'll have reasonable chances to become the next tropical depressions in this usually busy phase of the hurricane season.