Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/31/2022)

Posted at 6:48 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 18:55:55-04
Moisture that persists in the Caribbean Sea is not likely to become organized enough to raise concerns for a stronger tropical system to form. The moisture, though, will still play a role in higher rain coverage for areas along the western shores of the Gulf.

The Atlantic features three separate disturbances scattered in various regions, each with mid- to high-end chance to organize into tropical depressions or storms in the next few days. Forecast trends show each of them maintaining safe distance from land through their foreseeable life spans.

