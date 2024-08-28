Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/28/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leading into the typical more-active part of the Atlantic hurricane season in September, we don't have any short-range tropical depression or storm development expected through the weekend that would threaten conditions here in the Big Bend.

Elsewhere, areas of dry air continue to partially mute the cycle of active development in the open Atlantic basin. A stretch of moisture and disorganized disturbances is present between the west coast of Africa and a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. These zones have struggled to get better organized. But, some long-range projections indicate modest chances for development by early next week. Even at that time, the systems will still be well out to sea.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.