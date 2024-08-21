Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a general break in organizing or developing tropical systems around the Atlantic basin waters at this midweek time. We'll be monitoring disturbances as they are set to form more frequently in the open tropical Atlantic Ocean waters. Existing dry air and strong upper winds are hindering more robust activity.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.