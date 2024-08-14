Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — Hurricane Ernesto is traveling northwest in the western Atlantic, away from Puerto Rico and avoiding the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It is projected to increase in strength and move toward the north at the end of the week, with a close brush with Bermuda possible Saturday.

Only drier side effects are expected for the Big Bend region, with no adverse effects.

A couple of tropical North Atlantic systems are present, including a vigorous low emerging from western Africa. There is no short-term threat from these or other waves of moisture elsewhere in the Atlantic basin.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.