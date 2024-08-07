Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/07/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — As Tropical Storm Debby lingers around the South Carolina coastline and flings heavy rain across the mid-Atlantic, a dwindling disturbance reaching the southwestern Caribbean will continue to fight to hold itself together. The outlook calls for a near-zero chance for it to develop in the southwestern Gulf after crossing the land mass of the Yucatan peninsula.

Through late August and September, we will be climbing toward the historical peak of the season, when tropical waves in the open Atlantic become more frequent and most west into favorable areas and conditions for development. We are beyond the range for any specific development or landfall expectations. But in the next week or so, there shouldn't be any storm hazards for the Gulf region.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.