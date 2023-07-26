Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/26/2023)

A zone of moisture in the eastern Atlantic south of the Cape Verde region contains a low-pressure disturbance that, in long-range projections, has a slight chance to encounter favorable conditions for strengthening. Any growth mode will likely be gradual as the air mass is forecast to be not as dry as it is now in that region, and data suggests the disturbance will move in a west-northwest direction through the next week. While distant forecasts of tropical systems are prone to wide margins of error, it will be more than a week before any indications of impacts for the U.S. can be known. However, current guidance leans toward little to no concern for the Big Bend coastal areas. First to Know Weather will maintain a close watch on this and any other tropical systems.