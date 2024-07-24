Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/24/2024)

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a continued void in any organized activity over the waters of the Atlantic, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico, which will continue through the end of this week.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.

