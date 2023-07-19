Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Don is keeping its presence in the northern North Atlantic waters, centered southwest of the Azores and is set to move west, then northwest and north, through the end of the week. Don will not cause problems to areas of land.

Separately, an extensive stretch of moisture and unsettled weather exists in the southern latitudes of the tropical North Atlantic. On the eastern side of this, a low-pressure system is entering the waters from the western African continent, south of the Cape Verde Islands. Long-range indications show some chances for it to organize over the next seven to 10 days. It's a distant system with lots of territory to go through, and extended forecast data beyond five to seven days will naturally vary widely for a few days. It's a zone that will be monitored closely through next week.