Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/19/2023)

Don forecast track (11am 07/19/2023)
abc 27 first to know weather
Don forecast track (11am 07/19/2023)<br/>
Don forecast track (11am 07/19/2023)
Atlantic disturbance formation chance (4pm 07/19/2023)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 15:48:21-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Don is keeping its presence in the northern North Atlantic waters, centered southwest of the Azores and is set to move west, then northwest and north, through the end of the week. Don will not cause problems to areas of land.

Separately, an extensive stretch of moisture and unsettled weather exists in the southern latitudes of the tropical North Atlantic. On the eastern side of this, a low-pressure system is entering the waters from the western African continent, south of the Cape Verde Islands. Long-range indications show some chances for it to organize over the next seven to 10 days. It's a distant system with lots of territory to go through, and extended forecast data beyond five to seven days will naturally vary widely for a few days. It's a zone that will be monitored closely through next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.