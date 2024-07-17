Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/17/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The settled period across the tropical waters of the Atlantic basin continues for a few more days.

A few zones of tropical moisture will move about but aren't forecast to develop into stronger systems. One such moisture zone can contribute to higher rain coverage around Florida early next week, but there are no indications of it turning into a tropical depression.

Early signals show a return of some disturbances toward the beginning of August that can stir up conditions in the Caribbean, but no precision is available on exact expectations that far out.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.