Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Amid a very dry setup over the Atlantic that will influence a lack of organized tropical systems developing for at least a week, there is one spot of concentrated moisture swirling around an upper low-pressure system east of the Georgia coastline. While chances for it to become stronger are quite low, no matter what becomes of it, there will be no adverse weather conditions for the Florida/Georgia state line region. If anything, the flow around it will support a less-humid setup for inland sections of our area to close out the week, keeping the typical afternoon rain activity pinned to the Big Bend coast.

As a reminder for this and future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.