Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/03/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Beryl will continue to move west-northwest into the western Caribbean through the Fourth of July and the day after, heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for the remainder of the weekend. Beryl will not play a role in our weather pattern.

A weaker disturbance east of Beryl has been fighting against a dry air source in its path. Development of the tropical wave has struggled and chances for additional strengthening remain on the low side.

As a reminder for these and future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.