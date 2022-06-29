Watch Now
Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/29/2022)

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two forecast track (5pm 06/29/2022)
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two — which would become Tropical Storm Bonnie if it organizes enough — continues its westward trek in the southernmost Caribbean Sea Wednesday evening. It is set to move over the "ABC Islands" of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao, just north of the Venezuelan coastline. This path will take it over more-open waters off the shore of Nicaragua, where it has a better chance to intensify.

Gulf tropical formation chance (4pm 06/29/2022)
A Gulf disturbance just off the Texas coast will be a generous rainmaker for parts of the Lone Star State, without much organization or wind intensification through the end of this week.

Atlantic tropical formation chance (4pm 06/29/2022)
A third zone of unsettled weather is east of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the Atlantic Ocean, moving northeast. Its prospects for future development remain limited.

