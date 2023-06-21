Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/21/2023)

No tropical disturbances are present or expected in the Gulf of Mexico or the western Caribbean through the weekend.

In the distant waters of the Atlantic, though, a series of tropical waves have rolled over the very warm waters between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. One such wave is pegged with a high chance of future development into a depression within the next couple of days. Current forecast trends suggest more strengthening will happen before the system turns northwest, still over ocean waters.

Another disturbance east of it does not have a forecast strengthening projection but it will be monitored for its development potential.