Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Conditions over the Atlantic basin will be mainly settled in terms of disturbances with any chance to develop into stronger systems. The broad low off the Iberian Peninsula is no longer in an environment that would support storm formation. Moisture does linger in the western Caribbean through the end of this week, but a swift flow of wind aloft will prevent it from becoming a better-formed disturbance in the days to come.