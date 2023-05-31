Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (05/31/2023)

A broad upper-level disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico has generated areas of clouds in the eastern Gulf and the bordering coastline of the Big Bend and the western Florida peninsula. The system will linger for a few days, meandering essentially where it is through Thursday, then drifting to the southeast by Friday, carrying a very limited chance to develop into a better-formed system.

Areas of rain will increase for the last half of this week in the peninsula. In the north Florida region, we'll encounter a few rounds showers and thunderstorms that can roll onshore in the Big Bend coastline and be pushed into the Suwannee River region by the overall east wind pattern.

No extraordinary weather features are anticipated for the Big Bend and state line regions. There will be times of passing rain and thunder which can lead to rainfall accumulations of up to two inches south of Interstate 10 through Friday.