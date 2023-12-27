Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/27/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Persistent cloud cover will linger over the region through this evening and tonight. As temperatures fall, and a batch of moisture approaches the western peninsula overnight, a few sprinkles and showers will scratch the surface of coastal and southeastern Big Bend locations. Otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy with dry conditions inland. Temps will fall into the 50s and reach lows in the lower 50s south and east, with mid and upper 40s for the tri-state and interior southern Georgia. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid 60s with a gradual clearing trend taking place in the afternoon. A broad low-pressure system moving slowly through the Tennessee valley this weekend will advance colder air into the area along with a chilly breeze for Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will be near freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings with highs in the 50s both days. Winter chill continues for New Year's Eve night, but not quite as cold as the nights before.

