Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cloud cover just won't break very much under our current setup, featuring ongoing cool air and areas of moisture keeping the layers of clouds intact. Late tonight and before sunrise tomorrow, a few pockets of mist or drizzle are possible along with patchy fog. Temperatures will be stable and cool, holding around 50° this evening and reaching lows in the mid 40s by dawn. A temporary swing-around in the winds can draw up slightly warmer conditions with a mostly cloudy sky. Forecast highs will be in the mid 60s with limited sunshine. A few showers are possible near coastal counties and in the southeastern Big Bend. The Arctic temperature plunge will occur Friday morning from west to east; isolated showers can come ahead of that front, but once it passes, temperatures will fall about 20 to 30 degrees over the span of a few hours, resulting in widespread 30s and 40s for the Friday daylight hours. Winds will be breezy and the feels-like values will be below freezing. Actual air temps will fall below freezing Friday evening, down to lows Saturday morning in the teens and 20s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist