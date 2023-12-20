Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/20/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The final full day of autumn will end with another night of wintry chill, suppressed a bit by periodic cloud cover floating overhead in the hours to come. Readings will reach the 40s fairly swiftly after sunset, lowering to the mid 30s early Thursday morning. It'll be cold enough for some patchy frost, but freezing temps in a broader sense will be harder to achieve with clouds and a light wind. Breaks of sunshine will come in between areas of clouds Thursday with temperatures rebounding to the low to mid 60s. Further warming is foreseen through the beginning of the Christmas Eve weekend without any cold fronts coming through between now and then. However, moisture amounts will slowly increase through this time, leading to scattered cloudiness that will increase by Sunday. A couple of systems approach around Christmas Day which will cause areas of rain and isolated thunder to be encountered. Showers dwindle by Wednesday as some coolness returns.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist