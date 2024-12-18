Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty showers and rain are splashing on a few select neighborhoods around the state line. Most of them are scattered in tri-state counties and mainly moving east. Not everyone will encounter rain this evening, but a quick window of time where raindrops fall exists through the pre-dawn hours.

Leftover moisture and clouds will support layers of fog in the morning, particularly in the eastern half of our region. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side, with 70s this evening and 60s for most of the overnight hours. Lows in the mid to upper 50s are possible by dawn in western sections.

Clouds will gradually break after sunrise, leading to increasing sunshine Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will stay above average in the mid 70s, but falling short of the 80° threshold.

A cold-air flow starts Friday that will bring in more dry air and support a clearer sky for the weekend. We'll be near average Friday (40s for lows, 60s for highs) and then dropping below average for the weekend (highs 50s to 60, lows in the low to mid 30s with a possible freeze Sunday morning).

The days leading up to Christmas next week with be sunny to partly cloudy with a warming trend. Christmas Day Wednesday features clouds and a chance for scattered showers with morning temps in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

