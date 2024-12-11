Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning's cold front has brought the latest cold snap upon us, as well as the ability to get the earlier clouds to clear out. As winds decrease a bit later tonight, the temperatures will have a greater opportunity to fall swiftly into jacket-weather levels, with 40s showing up soon after sunset.

Lows by dawn Thursday will be in the low to mid 30s. There are no official freeze advisories, but a few locations outside of city centers and away from the coast can encounter a brief light freeze and/or patches of frost.

Ample sunshine will be experienced area-wide during the daytime hours with eventual highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday morning will still be cold, but a couple of degrees higher than Thursday. A few more clouds will mix in, with highs closer to average in the 60s.

The weekend features more of those mid- and high-level clouds and a milder trend overall, with lows in the 40s to 50° and highs in the 70s both weekend days. A weak system will come close and can create isolated showers, but no significant rain or thunderstorm chance exists.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist