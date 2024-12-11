Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/11/2024)

2022 slate first to know FTK
abc 27 First to Know Weather
2022 slate first to know FTK
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning's cold front has brought the latest cold snap upon us, as well as the ability to get the earlier clouds to clear out. As winds decrease a bit later tonight, the temperatures will have a greater opportunity to fall swiftly into jacket-weather levels, with 40s showing up soon after sunset.

Lows by dawn Thursday will be in the low to mid 30s. There are no official freeze advisories, but a few locations outside of city centers and away from the coast can encounter a brief light freeze and/or patches of frost.

Ample sunshine will be experienced area-wide during the daytime hours with eventual highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday morning will still be cold, but a couple of degrees higher than Thursday. A few more clouds will mix in, with highs closer to average in the 60s.

The weekend features more of those mid- and high-level clouds and a milder trend overall, with lows in the 40s to 50° and highs in the 70s both weekend days. A weak system will come close and can create isolated showers, but no significant rain or thunderstorm chance exists.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood