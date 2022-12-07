Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Very warm temperatures will start falling back into the 70s and 60s as the night progresses under a mainly clear sky. But, like in the previous nights, there's enough moisture and calm conditions to create layers of low clouds and thickening fog. A dense fog advisory will be up once again across most local counties, and the development of that fog will hinder the cooling trend overnight, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s expected. The unseasonably warm spell continues Thursday under a mostly sunny sky by late morning and a light northwest wind. Forecast highs will top out near records in the low to mid 80s. Friday may be nearly as warm for some, with patchy fog in the mornings heading into the weekend. A front approaches late Sunday and lingers into early next week, producing clouds and scattered showers and forcing a slight cooling trend to occur.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist