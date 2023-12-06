Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The current zone of high pressure will give the state line counties the coldest night of this stretch, as evening temps fall into the 40s after sundown supported by a clear sky and decreasing wind. It will be near calm early Thursday morning as readings drop toward the low to mid 30s. While some usually colder pockets near Tallahassee airport, the Suwannee River/US 19 area, and rural southern Georgia can get to freezing for a brief time, most areas will encounter frost forming on open lawns, rooftops, and the like. Ample sunshine is expected Thursday with highs rebounding to the low to mid 60s. The milder spell continues Friday with more clouds. The weekend offers another period of cloudiness and a shorter duration of rain and few thunderstorms, mainly focused on Sunday morning and afternoon, with rain totals less than two inches and the severe weather risk at a minimal level. Another cold snap will follow.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist