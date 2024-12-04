Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/04/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are undergoing a brief temperature turnaround tonight, supported by an increase in moisture around us, light south winds, and an approaching zone of thicker cloud cover ahead of our next cold front.

The coolness of night will allow a gradual increase in local cloudiness overnight, so nighttime lows will be achieved early (around midnight to 2:00 a.m.) by falling into the lower 40s (and upper 30s for eastern counties). As the layers of clouds develop, temps will level off, and then rise a bit by sunrise, into the mid 40s to near 50°.

Mist and sprinkles are possible in tri-state neighborhoods in the morning, with chances for a few passing showers and sprinkles throughout the Thursday daytime hours. Sunshine will be limited as highs bump up into the 60s.

The cold front will cause another cold-air surge for Friday and Saturday. There will be ample sunshine and few clouds, a northerly wind, and temps in the 50s Friday afternoon, turning into light-freeze conditions for Saturday morning.

For early next week, a longer warm-up is foreseen as a front approaches Monday and Tuesday, but stalls nearby, creating a focus of clouds and showers along with a chance for occcasional thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist