Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/29/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few upper-level clouds will be present this evening, but they won't do much to obstruct the colder trend expected for the nighttime. Readings will fall into the 40s around sunset, with 30s appearing well before midnight in most areas away from the shoreline. Periods of calm air in the morning will support developing frost in open fields and rooftops, and a few hours around freezing with lows mainly in the low 30s. We'll start warming up the region Thursday with a shift in the winds; a southeast flow will bring moisture upon the area. Highs will be in the 60s with a partly sunny trend. Clouds will thicken Friday as we enter an unsettled pattern featuring a stalling cold front running into increased moisture and warmth, setting the stage for prolonged cloudiness and periods of showers, rain, and few thunderstorms during that time frame. Rain totals through next Monday will reach up to 2" broadly speaking, with isolated amounts surpassing 3".

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist