Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/27/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are layered with warm and humid air (warm by November standards), which will lead us to have gathering cloudiness as the night wears on. Evening temps will fall into the 60s and stay there for the most part, with morning lows in the lower 60s, rising into the mid 60s by sunrise.

The mix of moisture, southwesterly winds, and an approaching cold front all factor into chances for isolated showers and storms to form to our west by dawn and move east beyond sunrise. One or two of those storms can contain gusty winds that may resemble severe-weather conditions. The activity will not be widespread, but concentrated to areas near and south of Interstate 10 between 6:00 and 10:00 a.m.

The actual front will move through in the afternoon through early evening, forming a broken line of showers and storms of its own which can also be gusty in select locations around the state line. Otherwise, Thanksgiving Day will be variably cloudy and warm, with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Bouts of rain will be temporary; there is no expectation for long-lasting or excessive rain action.

The front will bring in the next lengthy cold snap that pushes morning temps well into the 30s for several mornings, and highs recovering into the 60s. Friday will be breezy with times of filtered sunshine and passing clouds. Saturday morning, a few inland locations can encounter freezing temperatures. By early next week, freezing morning temperatures can become more possible in most areas except the immediate coastline.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist