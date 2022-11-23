Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/23/2022)

No weather hassles are expected this evening during pre-Thanksgiving travel and preparation. We'll have dry conditions with areas of clear sky this evening, followed by scattered cloudiness overnight without rain concerns. More clouds will blend in Thanksgiving morning and occasionally limit the sunshine through the afternoon, but organized systems will stay out of the region, keeping rain chances at zero for Turkey Day. It will be warmer than average, with lows tonight in the 50s and highs Thursday in the 70s. Friday will also stay warm with more clouds at times, and the best chances for showers across the tri-state and southwestern Georgia regions. Area-wide rain opportunities reach their peak late Saturday and/or early Sunday with another cold front; it can kick off a few thunderstorms, but broadly strong or severe storm action will be limited. Cooler and clearer conditions come back by Monday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist