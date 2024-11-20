Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While today's temperatures have been warm as the clouds break, a surge of colder air will arrive later this evening, causing a rapid fall in readings. Northwest winds will also be brisk. Evening temps will drop through the 70s and 60s rapidly. 50s are likely before midnight, and then most areas will wake up to the middle 40s by sunrise Thursday amid a steady breeze.

There will be full sunshine across the map Thursday, but temps will struggle to climb with the fresh breeze coming from a cold high-pressure zone. Readings will go through the 50s gradually and top out in the low to mid 60s for highs.

It'll be chilly, but not as cold as all those frozen turkeys our friends and neighbors will donate to our annual Turkey Drive Thursday at Ponce de Leon Park and Bannerman Crossings from 6 am until 6:30 pm.

Winds will be lighter Friday morning, but with lows near 40°, a bit of a wind chill will be experienced. Sunny sky conditions continue through the weekend. Highs will remain in the 60s while mornings will feature a mix of 30s and 40s. We'll monitor for the chances of patchy frost for the weekend mornings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist