Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patches of scattered cloudiness will persist for most of the evening as the air remains on the cool side, supported by northerly winds. Rain is not likely. Temperatures will go from the lower 60s into the 50s after sunset. Overnight readings will dip into the mid 40s south to near 40° inland. Sunshine will remain limited Thursday with upper-level moisture flowing overhead amid the chilly air mass, meaning highs will rise just to the mid to upper 50s. Sweater weather will be in full force without much of a chance for showers. A push of drier air arrives Friday morning, which can get early morning lows near freezing in southern Georgia counties. Friday will likely be the sunniest day out of the next several to come; another round of clouds comes Saturday with some late-night showers, keeping temps from warming much beyond the low 60s all weekend. Higher rain chances arrive around Thanksgiving.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist