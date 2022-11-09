Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Effects from Tropical Storm Nicole (which may very well be a hurricane when it reaches southeastern Florida overnight) will be experienced in the Big Bend and southern Georgia for much of Thursday. While clouds and breezes will be common this evening, the rain associated with Nicole will arrive in the pre-dawn hours starting in the lower Suwannee River region, spreading gradually west and northwest through the remainder of the morning. Winds will be steady tonight around 20 mph, increasing to sustained 25-35 mph winds in the morning. Squally conditions will come with some of the rain bands that move west through the area. Occasional gusts can exceed 40 mph, warranting a Tropical Storm Warning for most of the local region. Conditions will subside early Friday morning with decreasing wind and departing rain. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s. A cold front arrives Sunday to cause a sharp cool-down for the early part of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist