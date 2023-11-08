Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/08/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will feature another batch of mostly clear sky and falling temperatures, into the 60s after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the lower side of the 50s. With little to no wind and a bit more moisture coming off the Bay and the Gulf, we have support for more pre-dawn fog, which can be more broadly spread in the western Big Bend and tri-state region and patchy elsewhere. There will be lower visibility in areas of dense fog. Sunshine will emerge through the mid- to late-morning hours, allowing steady warming to resume. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s, except 70s at the coast. A cold front will slide closer to the region over the Veterans Day weekend, spreading more cloudiness around. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be warm but a few showers will develop Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern Georgia. Readings will start cooling off by Sunday afternoon.

