Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of rain and a few embedded thunderstorms are moving northwest around the state line counties into southern and southwestern Georgia. Downpours will drop a quick half-inch of rain in these areas, with a few higher totals possible.

Showers and rain, along with associated cloud cover, will linger overnight as long as deep tropical moisture stays around. This will hold temps at very warm levels overnight, with lows that will be in the low to mid 70s, not far from typical early-November average highs.

Showers and rain will become more scattered throughout the daytime hours, with intermittent breaks of sunshine emerging. Forecast highs will be in the lower 80s.

Clouds mixed with sun will be the trend for the upcoming weekend, too, although rain opportunities will subside to an isolated range. Lows will hover near 70° with highs staying consistent in the low to mid 80s.

There are stronger signs of a cold front entering the region in the last part of next week, which will be effective in breaking the current warm spell.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist