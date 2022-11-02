Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evening cloud coverage will be patchy and variable, with broadest extent of cloudiness near Apalachee Bay regions and the eastern Big Bend, where a couple of stray showers had formed and are still possible through sunset. Overnight, most excessive cloud sources will depart, and more areas of clearer sky are expected. Forecast temps will drop through the 70s and into the 60s this evening, reaching lows near 60°, with the best chances for 50s happening inland. Thursday features another round of sunshine and passing clouds along with above-average highs topping out in the low to mid 80s. A hint of drier air returns Friday with lows in the mid 50s and highs back in the lower 80s. The weekend will be even warmer with scattered clouds and another isolated shower chance come Sunday. It may be as late as Veterans Day weekend before a bigger cool-down comes from a stronger cold front.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist