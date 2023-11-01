Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/01/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The chill across the eastern part of the United States is affecting us around the Florida/Georgia line with stiff breezes and temps struggling to top 60° earlier today, so there's a good bit of support for a steady cooling trend after sunset. Evening readings will fall steadily into the 50s and 40s before midnight. Morning lows will reach the mid and upper 30s in most inland areas. There will be a light breeze overnight, preventing widespread frost. A few patches can still form in calmer conditions. A brief light freeze is possible north of US 84, where freeze warnings locally stretch from Miller County east to Colquitt County. A temperature rebound starts Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Further warming is projected over the weekend with occasional cloud cover; 80s return for highs starting Sunday and last for several days after.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist