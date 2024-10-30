Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/30/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warmth, clouds, and east to southeast winds in the tri-state have led to spot showers in sections of southwest Georgia ... very small scale and low-impact. Elsewhere, there have been areas of full sunshine, patchy clouds, and temps well into the 80s again.

Evening conditions will feature more areas of clear sky, diminishing cloud cover through midnight, and mild temperatures which will fall out of the 80s by early evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 60s with a few layers of clouds re-developing.

Expect Halloween antics Thursday to occur under a partly cloudy sky, building afternoon warmth with highs in the middle 80s, and some breaks in the clouds by evening. A veil of high clouds can cast a filter on the sunlight, but evening conditions will be favorable to be outside, albeit a tad on the warmer side with readings dropping from the low 80s to the low 70s between 6pm and 10pm tomorrow.

Slightly drier air temporarily appears Friday and early Saturday, influencing a dip in morning lows to the upper 50s, but it will have no effect on daytime temps which will be back in the 80s through the weekend and next week as well. A trend of partial cloudiness appears next week with low-end isolated shower chances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist