Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning's cold front is clearing out of the Suwannee Valley late today, taking its cloudiness with it and allowing dry air to return in its place. This will get low temperatures back to colder levels, but not as sharply cold as last week; overnight readings will drop through the 60s and 50s and level off in the upper 40s to around 50°. Broad and bright sunshine will force temps to rebound quickly through the morning and top out near 80° for highs in most regions. This round of dry air will last for a couple of days, with scattered clouds returning later Friday. Temperatures this weekend will be near average, but there will be times of cloudiness and patchy showers and storms, especially Sunday into early Monday morning. The system prompting the rain chance is forecast to move out of the region by Halloween afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist