Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The persistence of a zone of high pressure to our northeast will keep an east breeze in place this evening. That wind flow has brought in scattered cloud cover area-wide, and even a stray shower in the Okefenokee region of southeast Georgia. While rain isn't a big concern this evening, clouds will be present through sunset, then we'll see breaks of clear sky for the late-night hours. It will remain on the mild side with readings falling into the 70s through 10:00, eventually reaching the 60s for early morning lows Thursday. There's no fundamental change in the pattern Thursday, so a mix of sun and clouds will repeat with highs in the low 80s east to middle 80s west. A brief shower is possible east of I-75. Over the weekend, an upper-level high will build overhead, bringing in fuller sunshine and boosting daytime temps into the mid and upper 80s. Changes begin Halloween with a cold front slipping through, bumping temps down by Tuesday.

