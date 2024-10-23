Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/23/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It gets challenging to describe the same weather pattern in different ways. It's still very dry, and with more of a north wind today, even the patchy clouds are not quite as widespread as the day before. Evening weather conditions will be ideal, with temps starting off in the 80s dropping into the 70s and 60s before midnight. There won't be much wind, as a zone of high pressure comes closer to the region tonight. This setup can accelerate the overnight cooling, so morning lows are forecast to be mainly in the 50s across the board.

Another warm day is on tap Thursday as readings rise into the 80s by early afternoon, on their way to the mid and upper 80s. Record highs for Tallahassee are 90° for the next couple of afternoons and most of us will fall short of that.

Little change is expected through the weekend; sunshine with some clouds in the peak of the warmth and no rain. Highs remain above average in the mid to upper 80s.

A wind shift from the east into next week will bring about additional moisture which supports a few more clouds and ups the chances for isolated showers, especially in the I-75 region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist