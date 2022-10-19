Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/19/2022)

abc 27 First to Know Weather FROST ADVISORY (10/19/2022)



The ongoing clear and cold trend this evening and tonight will lead to the season's first widespread frost event. As temperatures fall through the 50s this evening on their way to lows in the low to mid 30s, the frost development will be underway in the hours before sunrise, especially in open fields and rooftops that are not shielded by structures or trees. A brief period of light freeze conditions is possible at sunrise in the colder pockets around Tallahassee Airport, the eastern Big Bend US 19 region, and rural southwestern Georgia. The warming sun will melt the frost within an hour after sunrise. Full sunshine is likely Thursday with highs recovering to the mid 60s to near 70°. Friday morning will still be chilly, but not as cold as what's expected tonight. A steady, gradual warming trend will stretch into the weekend with highs getting back to around 80°. A few more clouds will be present early next week before the next cold front. The best chances for rain appear by Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist