Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The sprawling high-pressure zone over the eastern 1/4th of the United States is still draped over the state line region late today, keeping a clear and cool setup in place. We'll have one more opportunity for some neighborhoods near the I-75 corridor and the cooler inland points of the Big Bend to see upper 40s before sunrise Thursday. Evening temperatures will also reach chillier levels after sunset. Highs Thursday are likely to climb back through the 70s in the afternoon. Thursday will start with a clear sky, but upper- and mid-level clouds will flow in to create a partly cloudy appearance. Winds will also shift, becoming east to southeast by late Thursday. A cold front taps into a slight uptick in moisture Friday to cause broader cloudiness and passing showers in the afternoon. Saturday clears out with a return of lower humidity, but readings will be near seasonable levels with lows in the 50s and highs this weekend near 80°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist