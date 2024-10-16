Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The season's first widespread cold snap has connected to the region today on those blustery northerly winds. The sky will stay clear throughout the evening and night. Winds will decrease some, but not go entirely calm. That might be a good thing to prevent the coldest overnight lows from happening. However, we'll easily have evening temps falling into the 50s before sunset, 40s popping up before midnight, and morning lows bottoming out in the lower 40s. A few upper 30s can be achieved in interior southern Georgia.

With light wind, a wind chill effect is possible that will make the air feel more like the lower 30s at dawn. No cold-weather advisories have been issued thus far.

The dry setup keeps sunshine bright and abundant as winds still be around five to 12 mph through Thursday afternoon. Steady warming will occur, which will get us to the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs.

Friday morning will be full jacket weather again with lows in the 40s, but the remainder of the week and the weekend will feature more warming that will get us closer to averages in the mid and upper 50s for lows and upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. There will be a few more clouds but ample sunshine will continue throughout this stretch.

Next week starts partly cloudy and mild. Shower chances will be near or at zero for most local areas, and the tropics will behave.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist