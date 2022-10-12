Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy showers and thunderstorms will move from the tri-state counties late this afternoon to the east-northeast in portions of southern Georgia this evening, while storms elsewhere in the Big Bend will initially be more isolated. As a cold front moves from the I-65 region of central Alabama into the tri-state overnight, additional areas of rain and thunder will develop and spread eastward through the rest of Thursday morning. Modest wind gusts are possible but severe thunderstorm risks are limited. Rainfall can amount to up to 1" in general. Forecast lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will start breaking and the rain will end by early afternoon, and some warming can occur to get highs into the mid 80s. The latest dry-air surge arrives Thursday evening, pushing end-of-week low temperatures back into the 50s while highs reach the 80s with full sunshine.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist