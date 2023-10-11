Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloudy and showery conditions will be common early this evening as a source of tropical moisture and a low-pressure system move to the east-northeast later tonight. These features will ramp up rain activity after sunset, making showers more steady and heavier over time. The highest concern for active thunderstorms and generally gusty winds will be in the water of Apalachee Bay and the adjacent coastal locations, where wind gusts can exceed 30 mph overnight. A few thunderstorms that form in the warmer portion of the storm system can increase in strength and produce waterspouts in offshore waters that may approach the coast in the morning. That's where any severe-weather concerns will be at their highest, and can happen before dawn. Rainfall will range from up to one inch north of Interstate 10 to over two inches near the coast. Forecast temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight, then rise into the mid 70s Thursday afternoon as the rain tapers off. Leftover clouds and moisture can influence a few patchy showers Friday and a warm trend through Saturday before the next strong cold front slides through by Saturday evening.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist