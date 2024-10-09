Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As hurricane Milton makes landfall this evening or later tonight along the western shores of the Florida peninsula, we in the Big Bend and southern Georgia will remain on the sidelines of sorts from the excessive effects the storm will cause. Meaning, clouds and occasional showers will be experienced along with breezy trends with winds from the northeast to north overnight. The peak impacts and winds from Milton will remain in central Florida.

A clearing trend will start in the morning from west to east. Some lingering clouds are likely in the Suwannee River region by sunrise with morning lows in the 60s to near 70°. Any showers in the eastern Big Bend will become isolated and then end by afternoon, with increasing sunshine throughout the region and a little leftover wind flow with speeds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the afternoon will be around 80°.

Additional dry and legitimately cool air will slide southward into the entire area, creating the first really solid fall cold snap for the region. Morning lows Friday and through the weekend will be in the 50s (some upper 40s possible Saturday morning) and highs will be around 80° with full sunshine.

Warming continues through Monday before another front next Tuesday renews the cool to mild conditions.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist