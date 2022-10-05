Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (10/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry air and stable conditions will remain in place for the next few days. Patchy mid- and high-level clouds will come and go, but the sky will be mainly clear at night and during most of Thursday's sunshine hours. The lack of wind overnight will give temperatures another opportunity to fall well below average, reaching lows in the low to mid 50s in most areas away from the coastline. Thursday's highs get back in the average but warmer middle 80s. Humidity stays lows right through the weekend as a cold front slips through late Friday or early Saturday, helping to sustain the current weather pattern around the state line region. The next best chance for any sort of rain activity will be around the middle of next week, and coverage still looks to be isolated.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist